Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.68. 248,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,747. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average of $170.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

