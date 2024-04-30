Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $22.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $22,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.62. 437,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,089. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

