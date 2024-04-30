Intrust Bank NA Purchases 63 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Netflix by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $556.18. 267,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,885. The firm has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.