Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of HRTX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 977,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.22.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
