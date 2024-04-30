Ledyard National Bank Has $636,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 307,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

