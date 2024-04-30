TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Outperfrom Under Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.78.

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $135.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. TFI International has a one year low of $102.94 and a one year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

