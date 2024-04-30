BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in BILL were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BILL by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,557. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BILL

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.