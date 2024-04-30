MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Issues Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.28. 22,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,779. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.19. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $196.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $650,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

