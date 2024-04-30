Wells Fargo & Company Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $43.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.77.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. 1,210,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $34.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

