Ross Paterson Purchases 929 Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Stock

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) insider Ross Paterson purchased 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £7,989.40 ($10,035.67).

Tracsis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tracsis stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 855 ($10.74). 35,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 889.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 863.36. The firm has a market cap of £258.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3,909.09 and a beta of 0.73. Tracsis plc has a 52-week low of GBX 690 ($8.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($12.94).

Tracsis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Tracsis’s payout ratio is 909.09%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.27) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

