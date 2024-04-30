OLO (OLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. OLO has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Price Performance

NYSE OLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 43,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,543. The firm has a market cap of $799.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. OLO has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLO

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.