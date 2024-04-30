Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,821 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $14,838,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $14,084,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.0 %

KKR stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KKR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.