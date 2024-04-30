MetFi Price Reaches $1.29 on Major Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular exchanges. MetFi has a total market cap of $147.04 million and approximately $127,505.14 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetFi has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 1.33166072 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $117,800.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

