Digimarc (DMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

Insider Activity

About Digimarc

In related news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $446,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,279.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Articles

