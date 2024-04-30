Digimarc (DMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.
Digimarc Stock Performance
Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
