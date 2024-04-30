Investment House LLC Buys Shares of 4,107 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

