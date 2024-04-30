Investment House LLC Sells 19,241 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average is $155.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

