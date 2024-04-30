GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

GSI Technology stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

