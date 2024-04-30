Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,230,000 after purchasing an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,030,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,470,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,093 shares of company stock valued at $87,153,299. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $374.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

