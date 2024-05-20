Insider Selling: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells 37,742 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.8 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,677. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average of $140.68.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.