Joanna Rees Sells 500 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanna Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO traded up $34.63 on Monday, reaching $1,445.98. The company had a trading volume of 259,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $745.45 and a 1-year high of $1,451.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,232.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,193.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

