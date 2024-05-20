Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Todd Nightingale Sells 65,447 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Nightingale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Todd Nightingale sold 48,640 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $677,555.20.

Fastly Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,432. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 339,820 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after buying an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.