Kyle C. Badger Sells 8,948 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilysys Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AGYS traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $102.46. 184,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,683. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $102.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilysys

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.