Insider Selling: NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Insider Sells 24,546 Shares of Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,242,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

