JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Stacey Friedman Sells 4,415 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.44. 396,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

