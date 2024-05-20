JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) General Counsel Stacey Friedman Sells 4,415 Shares

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.6 %
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.44. 396,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,761. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $29.16.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
