Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Buys 100,000 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Treace purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $556,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,343,095 shares in the company, valued at $35,267,608.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,294. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 88,239 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 584,539 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 64,959 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 160,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 155,835 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

