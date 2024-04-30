Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 431 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $21,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2,351.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 138,650 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,491,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $146.38 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $148.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average is $132.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

