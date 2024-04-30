IOTA Market Cap Reaches $680.05 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $680.05 million and approximately $13.12 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,229,505,319 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.