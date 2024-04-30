FY2024 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc Raised by Griffin Securities (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.61%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

