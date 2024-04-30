Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 648,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 183,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

