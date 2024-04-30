Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $14.25-$15.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 14.250-15.500 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $209.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.39. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $303.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

