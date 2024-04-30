Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.58.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

