First Digital USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.35 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC on exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $4.25 billion and approximately $7.35 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 4,258,848,927 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 4,317,848,927.05. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99907615 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $6,789,337,603.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

