Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Entegris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $136.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

