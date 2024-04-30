Albion Development VCT (AADV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AADV opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.11) on Tuesday. Albion Development VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £119.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4,425.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.12.

In related news, insider Brendan W. Larkin purchased 53,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £49,780.11 ($62,529.97). 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

