Mosaic (MOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mosaic will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

