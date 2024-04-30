BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 555.22% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.