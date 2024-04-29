Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,381 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,008,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,267,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

