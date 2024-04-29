Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.61.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $38.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,984.04. 90,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,029.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,775.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

