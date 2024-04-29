Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,496,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 1,981,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.9 days.

Silver Lake Resources Stock Up 6.7 %

SVLKF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

