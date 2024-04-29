Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,496,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 1,981,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.9 days.
Silver Lake Resources Stock Up 6.7 %
SVLKF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74.
About Silver Lake Resources
