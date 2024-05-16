Evotec (EVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Evotec to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Evotec Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EVO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Evotec has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evotec from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

