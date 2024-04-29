Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $260,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.93. 722,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.74.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

