Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Crown Castle by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 8.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 56,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 37,012 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.40. 975,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,791. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

