Star Equity (STRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Star Equity to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of Star Equity stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935. The company has a market cap of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Star Equity

In related news, major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,969,772 shares in the company, valued at $551,536.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 209,257 shares of company stock valued at $56,276 over the last 90 days. 28.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

