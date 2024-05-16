Star Equity (STRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Star Equity to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million.
Shares of Star Equity stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935. The company has a market cap of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.
