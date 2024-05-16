Star Equity (STRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Star Equity to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million.

Shares of Star Equity stock remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935. The company has a market cap of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Fund Lp Star purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,969,772 shares in the company, valued at $551,536.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 209,257 shares of company stock valued at $56,276 over the last 90 days. 28.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

