Nanobiotix (NBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

Nanobiotix stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 1,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,643. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

