WiSA Technologies (WISA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st.

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

WISA traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. WiSA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $306.00.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

