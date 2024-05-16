Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:BORR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.54 million, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 3.06.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

