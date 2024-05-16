Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:BORR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.54 million, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 3.06.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BORR

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

Earnings History for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.