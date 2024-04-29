Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Intrust Bank NA’s 10th Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.85. The stock had a trading volume of 326,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

