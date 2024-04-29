Terra Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $430.61 million and approximately $23.66 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 725,621,434 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.