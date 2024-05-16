3,428 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. EQ LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.68. 130,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

