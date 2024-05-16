Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $56.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $55.13. Approximately 928,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,675,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on O. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

